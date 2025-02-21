Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $94.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

IR stock opened at $86.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.95. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $83.72 and a 52 week high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,684,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,132,576,000 after acquiring an additional 446,591 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,673,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,317,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,363 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,088,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,817,238,000 after acquiring an additional 197,711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,878,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,729,000 after acquiring an additional 649,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,472,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,580,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

