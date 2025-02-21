ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$32.29.

ARX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. National Bankshares increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

ARX stock opened at C$27.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.26. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$21.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.86%.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

