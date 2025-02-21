Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Receives $33.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.42.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTRA. Barclays boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

In other news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $775,460.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,282. This represents a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 446.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 784,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 641,138 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 386,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 21,091 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $5,734,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 49,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 27,994 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CTRA opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.34. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.26.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

