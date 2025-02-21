Critical Comparison: Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) and Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) and Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hafnia and Verra Mobility”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hafnia $1.92 billion 1.34 $793.28 million $1.70 2.97 Verra Mobility $868.72 million 4.96 $57.01 million $0.60 43.55

Hafnia has higher revenue and earnings than Verra Mobility. Hafnia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verra Mobility, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hafnia 0 0 2 0 3.00 Verra Mobility 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hafnia and Verra Mobility, as reported by MarketBeat.

Hafnia currently has a consensus price target of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 63.20%. Verra Mobility has a consensus price target of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 4.61%. Given Hafnia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Hafnia is more favorable than Verra Mobility.

Profitability

This table compares Hafnia and Verra Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hafnia 53.44% 36.90% 22.38% Verra Mobility 11.64% 38.97% 9.74%

Summary

Hafnia beats Verra Mobility on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hafnia

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels. It provides ship owning, ship-management, investment, management, corporate support, and agency office services. In addition, the company provides integrated shipping platform, including technical management, commercial and chartering services, pool management, and large-scale bunker desk services. Hafnia Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions to national, state, and local government agencies, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety cameras to detect and process traffic violations for red-light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Parking Solutions segment provides an integrated suite of parking software and hardware solutions to universities, municipalities, parking operators, healthcare facilities, and transportation hubs. Verra Mobility Corporation was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

