Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ATYR. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atyr PHARMA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of ATYR opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86. Atyr PHARMA has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Atyr PHARMA by 52.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 10,754 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atyr PHARMA during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atyr PHARMA in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Atyr PHARMA during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Atyr PHARMA during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

