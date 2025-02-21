Raymond James Raises Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$62.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $81.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

DFY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$60.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$59.27.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Definity Financial

Definity Financial Price Performance

About Definity Financial

Shares of DFY opened at C$59.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$57.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$55.12. Definity Financial has a 1 year low of C$41.97 and a 1 year high of C$64.14.

(Get Free Report)

Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.