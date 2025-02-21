GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
GlycoMimetics Trading Down 3.0 %
GLYC opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. GlycoMimetics has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $3.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24.
GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlycoMimetics
About GlycoMimetics
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
Featured Articles
