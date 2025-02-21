GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Trading Down 3.0 %

GLYC opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. GlycoMimetics has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $3.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

About GlycoMimetics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLYC. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 626.1% in the fourth quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 331,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 286,127 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Caxton Corp bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

