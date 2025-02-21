Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Raymond James currently has $3.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ATUS. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Altice USA from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.41.

Altice USA Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.52. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Altice USA

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,230 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,651,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,971,109. This trade represents a 10.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,052,288 shares of company stock worth $197,281,056. Insiders own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Altice USA

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter worth $27,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

