Reviewing LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) & China Networks International (OTCMKTS:CNWHF)

China Networks International (OTCMKTS:CNWHF – Get Free Report) and LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for China Networks International and LY, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Networks International 0 0 0 0 0.00 LY 0 0 0 1 4.00

Given China Networks International’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe China Networks International is more favorable than LY.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

China Networks International has a beta of -0.6, indicating that its stock price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LY has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares China Networks International and LY”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Networks International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LY $12.57 billion 1.81 $781.08 million $0.20 31.85

LY has higher revenue and earnings than China Networks International.

Profitability

This table compares China Networks International and LY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Networks International N/A N/A N/A LY 6.17% 3.64% 1.39%

Summary

LY beats China Networks International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Networks International

China Networks International Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it provided broadcast television advertising services in the People’s Republic of China. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

About LY

LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services. The company was formerly known as Z Holdings Corporation and changed its name to LY Corporation in October 2023. LY Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chiyoda, Japan. LY Corporation operates as a subsidiary of A Holdings Corporation.

