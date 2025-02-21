Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.64.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Fluence Energy from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fluence Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Fluence Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of FLNC stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.20 and a beta of 2.37. Fluence Energy has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fluence Energy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ahmed Pasha purchased 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $100,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 24,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,075.44. This trade represents a 168.42 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julian Nebreda acquired 23,500 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $149,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 120,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,889.25. This trade represents a 24.24 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 79,000 shares of company stock worth $601,265. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Fluence Energy by 676.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Fluence Energy by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

