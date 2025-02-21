Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Price Target to $2.50

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $2.75 to $2.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Service Properties Trust Stock Performance
Shares of SVC stock opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $463.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.19. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49.
Service Properties Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.72%.
Institutional Trading of Service Properties Trust
About Service Properties Trust
Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.
