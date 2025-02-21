Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.86 million, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

