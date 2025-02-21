Contrasting Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) and Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) and Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Broadstone Net Lease and Tritax Big Box REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadstone Net Lease 1 4 2 1 2.38 Tritax Big Box REIT 0 0 0 0 0.00

Broadstone Net Lease currently has a consensus price target of $18.60, indicating a potential upside of 16.07%. Given Broadstone Net Lease’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Broadstone Net Lease is more favorable than Tritax Big Box REIT.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadstone Net Lease $442.89 million 6.82 $155.48 million $0.76 21.09 Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Broadstone Net Lease and Tritax Big Box REIT”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Broadstone Net Lease has higher revenue and earnings than Tritax Big Box REIT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.1% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Broadstone Net Lease and Tritax Big Box REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadstone Net Lease 33.56% 4.47% 2.71% Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Broadstone Net Lease beats Tritax Big Box REIT on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties. The Corporation is the sole managing member of the OP. The membership units not owned by the Corporation are referred to as OP Units or non-controlling interests. As the Corporation conducts substantially all of its operations through the OP, it is structured as what is referred to as an umbrella partnership real estate investment trust (UPREIT). The Corporation’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BNL.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development. The Company focuses on well-located, modern logistics assets, typically let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK. The Company seeks to exploit the significant opportunity provided by the imbalance between strong occupational demand and constrained supply of modern logistics real estate in the UK. The Company is a real estate investment trust to which Part 12 of the UK Corporation Tax Act 2010 applies, is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority (Ticker: BBOX) and is a constituent of the FTSE 250, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT and MSCI indices.

