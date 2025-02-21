Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Upgraded at Cfra

Cfra upgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Booking from $5,400.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5,850.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booking from $4,600.00 to $5,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Booking from $4,850.00 to $5,522.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,044.43.

Get Booking alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,018.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4,908.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,540.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.39. Booking has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,337.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 166.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 181.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Booking by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Booking by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 31 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Booking by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.