Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Raised to $385.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $384.00 to $385.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALNY. StockNews.com downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $282.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.48.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ALNY opened at $252.49 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $141.98 and a one year high of $304.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.04 and a 200 day moving average of $263.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.36 and a beta of 0.35.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 5,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $1,309,864.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,797,302.40. This represents a 6.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 663 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total value of $169,204.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,862.41. The trade was a 4.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,356 shares of company stock valued at $22,498,551. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $637,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 150,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,341,000 after purchasing an additional 91,671 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $6,583,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

