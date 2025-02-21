Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.91.

Shares of NYSE:VG opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. Venture Global has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

