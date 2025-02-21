Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on February 24th (NASDAQ:AZI)

Autozi Internet Technology (Global)’s (NASDAQ:AZI – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, February 24th. Autozi Internet Technology (Global) had issued 2,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 28th. The total size of the offering was $10,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Stock Up 18.4 %

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. Autozi Internet Technology has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $4.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Autozi Internet Technology (Global) stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. (NASDAQ:AZI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

About Autozi Internet Technology (Global)

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides professional one-stop automotive products and services through online and offline channels in the People’s Republic of China. It sells new cars, and auto parts and accessories, as well as offers automotive insurance related services.

