Adriatic Metals’ (ADT1) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1 – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 180 ($2.28) price objective on the stock.

Adriatic Metals Price Performance

ADT1 stock opened at GBX 213 ($2.70) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 205.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 191.55. The firm has a market cap of £870.94 million, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 23.92, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97. Adriatic Metals has a 12 month low of GBX 124.20 ($1.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 253.50 ($3.21).

Insider Buying and Selling at Adriatic Metals

In related news, insider Michael Ian Rawlinson bought 9,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £19,897 ($25,211.61). Company insiders own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

Adriatic Metals PLC (ASX:ADT, LSE:ADT1, OTCQX:ADMLF) is a precious and base metals developer that is advancing the world-class Vares Silver Project in Bosnia & Herzegovina, as well as the Raska Zinc-Silver Project in Serbia.

The Vares Project 2021 Definitive Feasibility Study boasts robust economics of US$1,062 million post-tax NPV8, 134% post-tax IRR and a capex of US$168 million.

