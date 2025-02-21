Foresight Solar’s (FSFL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Foresight Solar Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Foresight Solar stock opened at GBX 77.05 ($0.98) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 121.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of £436.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.36 and a beta of 0.27. Foresight Solar has a 52-week low of GBX 68 ($0.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 95.20 ($1.21). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 73.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 82.95.
Foresight Solar Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. Foresight Solar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 720.16%.
Insider Activity at Foresight Solar
Foresight Solar Company Profile
Foresight Solar Fund Limited (“FSFL”) is a Jersey-registered, closed-end investment company investing in a diversified portfolio of ground-based solar PV and battery storage assets in the UK and internationally. The Company aims to deliver sustainable investment returns alongside strong environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) benefits.
