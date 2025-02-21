Bank of America Boosts Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $242.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $221.00 to $242.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
WELL has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.19.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Welltower
Welltower Trading Up 0.5 %
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Welltower Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 171.79%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 37.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Welltower by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Welltower
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.