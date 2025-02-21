Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$140.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from C$126.00 to C$140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BMO. CIBC upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$134.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$133.00 to C$161.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$114.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$139.50.

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$142.99 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$109.02 and a 52-week high of C$147.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$141.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$129.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.20%.

In other news, Director William Darryl White sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.79, for a total value of C$1,601,592.91. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

