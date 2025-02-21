Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zovio Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36. Zovio has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $1.79.
About Zovio
