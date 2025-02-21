Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36. Zovio has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $1.79.

About Zovio

Zovio, Inc operates as an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver solutions and learning experiences. It provides student recruitment and enrollment systems, retention strategies, educational tools, and curriculums. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

