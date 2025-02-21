Weiss Ratings Reiterates “Sell (E+)” Rating for 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

180 Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of 180 Life Sciences stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11. 180 Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $17.75.

Get 180 Life Sciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 180 Life Sciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 180 Life Sciences stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 225,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 7.08% of 180 Life Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 180 Life Sciences

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.