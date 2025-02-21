908 Devices’ (MASS) “Sell (E+)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reiterated by analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

MASS has been the topic of several other reports. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Leerink Partnrs lowered 908 Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on 908 Devices from $17.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 908 Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

MASS opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06. 908 Devices has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $7.91. The firm has a market cap of $94.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of 908 Devices by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 18,571 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,673,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 99,594 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

