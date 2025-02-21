Weiss Ratings Reiterates “Sell (D-)” Rating for 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR)

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

36Kr Stock Performance

Shares of KRKR opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.66. 36Kr has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99.

Get 36Kr alerts:

About 36Kr

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and industries, timely market updates, thought-provoking editorials, and commentaries, as well as original video and audio content in various industries, such as technology, consumer, retail, healthcare, media and entertainment, and enterprise services.

Receive News & Ratings for 36Kr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 36Kr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.