Weiss Ratings Reiterates “Sell (D-)” Rating for 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR)

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.
36Kr Stock Performance
Shares of KRKR opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.66. 36Kr has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99.
About 36Kr
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than 36Kr
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for 36Kr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 36Kr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.