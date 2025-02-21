National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given New C$135.00 Price Target at CIBC

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$141.00 to C$135.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NA. TD Securities lowered their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$138.20.

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$123.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$130.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$128.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$102.90 and a 1-year high of C$141.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

In other news, Director Yvon Charest bought 334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$125.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,050.60. Also, Senior Officer Brigitte Hébert sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.46, for a total transaction of C$52,984.00. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

