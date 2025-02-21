Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Price Target Raised to C$2.00

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$0.75 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TMQ

Trilogy Metals Stock Up 2.5 %

About Trilogy Metals

Shares of Trilogy Metals stock opened at C$2.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.24. Trilogy Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.22. The firm has a market cap of C$235.30 million, a P/E ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 60.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

(Get Free Report)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.