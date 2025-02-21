Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Price Target Raised to C$2.00

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$0.75 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.
Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
