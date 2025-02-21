WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$293.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$278.00 to C$293.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$295.00 to C$310.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$257.00 to C$280.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on WSP Global from C$279.00 to C$281.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$261.00 to C$279.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on WSP Global from C$300.00 to C$305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$281.91.

Shares of TSE:WSP opened at C$253.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$201.24 and a 12-month high of C$262.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$250.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$242.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

