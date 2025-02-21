Insider Selling: Relx Plc (LON:REL) Insider Sells £305,352.60 in Stock

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report) insider Erik Engstrom sold 7,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,060 ($51.44), for a total value of £305,352.60 ($386,914.09).
Erik Engstrom also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 14th, Erik Engstrom sold 128,798 shares of Relx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,073 ($51.61), for a total value of £5,245,942.54 ($6,647,164.90).
Relx Stock Performance
Shares of Relx stock opened at GBX 3,984 ($50.48) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,852.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,688.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.69. The company has a market capitalization of £73.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.48. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,218 ($40.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,205 ($53.28).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,770 ($60.44) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday.
Relx Company Profile
RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 33,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.
