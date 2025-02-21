Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) Insider Buys £2,686.50 in Stock

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Maughan bought 1,990 shares of Transense Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of £2,686.50 ($3,404.08).

Ryan Maughan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Ryan Maughan acquired 3,025 shares of Transense Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £4,991.25 ($6,324.44).

Transense Technologies Trading Down 7.8 %

LON TRT opened at GBX 126.75 ($1.61) on Friday. Transense Technologies plc has a 52 week low of GBX 90 ($1.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 194.90 ($2.47). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 161.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 163.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26. The firm has a market cap of £18.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.38.

About Transense Technologies

Transense Technologies ( LON:TRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported GBX 3.61 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Transense Technologies had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 37.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Transense Technologies plc will post 11.0073382 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transense is a developer of specialist wireless sensor systems used to enable real-time data gathering and monitoring. Products include the patent protected Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) sensor technology, used to improve equipment power, performance, reliability and efficiency; iTrack, Transense’s Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, recently licensed to Bridgestone Corporation, the world’s largest tyre producer, under a ten-year deal; and a range of intelligent tyre monitoring equipment under the Translogik brand.

