Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) Insider Buys £2,686.50 in Stock

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Maughan bought 1,990 shares of Transense Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of £2,686.50 ($3,404.08).
Ryan Maughan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 8th, Ryan Maughan acquired 3,025 shares of Transense Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £4,991.25 ($6,324.44).
Transense Technologies Trading Down 7.8 %
LON TRT opened at GBX 126.75 ($1.61) on Friday. Transense Technologies plc has a 52 week low of GBX 90 ($1.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 194.90 ($2.47). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 161.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 163.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26. The firm has a market cap of £18.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.38.
About Transense Technologies
Transense is a developer of specialist wireless sensor systems used to enable real-time data gathering and monitoring. Products include the patent protected Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) sensor technology, used to improve equipment power, performance, reliability and efficiency; iTrack, Transense’s Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, recently licensed to Bridgestone Corporation, the world’s largest tyre producer, under a ten-year deal; and a range of intelligent tyre monitoring equipment under the Translogik brand.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Transense Technologies
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Transense Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transense Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.