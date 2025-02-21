Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.62 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Bridgeline Digital Price Performance

Shares of BLIN stock opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.88. Bridgeline Digital has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $2.80.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 12.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLIN. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bridgeline Digital by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,806 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bridgeline Digital by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 28,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

