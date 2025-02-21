Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.44.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASPN

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

NYSE ASPN opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.22. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $33.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.48 million, a P/E ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 415.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 238,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 192,520 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth about $986,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 19.9% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 535,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,817,000 after buying an additional 88,711 shares in the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 77,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 21,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.