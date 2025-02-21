StockNews.com Downgrades THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) to Sell

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on THOR Industries

THOR Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On THOR Industries

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $100.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.69. THOR Industries has a 1 year low of $88.37 and a 1 year high of $129.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THO. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in THOR Industries in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 369.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.