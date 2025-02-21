Barclays (LON:BARC) Sets New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 312.60 ($3.96) and last traded at GBX 310.30 ($3.93), with a volume of 254989500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 308.20 ($3.91).

Specifically, insider Robert Berry acquired 3,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 294 ($3.73) per share, for a total transaction of £8,902.32 ($11,280.18).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 360 ($4.56) to GBX 370 ($4.69) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 296 ($3.75).

Barclays Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 281.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 252.59. The firm has a market cap of £43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported GBX 36 ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 6.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 39.1062802 EPS for the current year.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

