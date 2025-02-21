Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Elys BMG Group (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys BMG Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 542 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 885% compared to the average volume of 55 put options.
Elys BMG Group Stock Up 39,900.0 %
NASDAQ:ELYS opened at $0.00 on Friday. Elys BMG Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.50.
Elys BMG Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Elys BMG Group
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Elys BMG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys BMG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.