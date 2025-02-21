Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Trading Down 6.9% – Should You Sell?

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) dropped 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.91 and last traded at $14.85. Approximately 1,102,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 865,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAPR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Capricor Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.87 million, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 4.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 25.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 68,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $161,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 868.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 15,872 shares during the period. 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

