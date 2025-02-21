Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH) Shares Up 9.3% – Here’s What Happened

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 148.78 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 143.40 ($1.82). Approximately 2,867,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,677,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131.20 ($1.66).

Ithaca Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 123.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 115.29.

About Ithaca Energy

Ithaca Energy is a leading UK independent exploration and production company focused on the UK North Sea with a strong track record of material value creation. In recent years, the Company has been focused on growing its portfolio of assets through both organic investment programmes and acquisitions and has seen a period of significant M&A driven growth centred upon two transformational acquisitions.

