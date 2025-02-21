Dundee (TSE:DC.A) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Dundee Corp. (TSE:DC.A – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.00 and last traded at C$1.98, with a volume of 131218 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.97.

Dundee Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The company has a market cap of C$176.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.40.

About Dundee

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Corporation, an asset management company, provides wealth management, real estate, resources, and investment services in Canada and the United States. The company's Wealth Management segment offers investment management, financial advisory, capital market, and various banking services. This segment also creates, manages, and administers investment products, as well as provides internal and third-party management, and advisory services to various investment products, including mutual funds, private clients, portfolio solutions, tax-assisted investment products, closed-end investment products, and alternative investment products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.