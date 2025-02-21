Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.35 and last traded at C$11.31, with a volume of 84376 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cormark upgraded Extendicare to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on Extendicare from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Extendicare from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$11.00 price objective on Extendicare and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extendicare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.25.

Extendicare Stock Down 0.4 %

Extendicare Dividend Announcement

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.59. The company has a market cap of C$962.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Extendicare’s payout ratio is presently 61.20%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, operating solely in Canada, is the largest private-sector owner and operator of long-term care (LTC”) homes and one of the largest private-sector providers of publicly funded home health care services.

