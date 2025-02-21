TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 17900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$4.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.10.
TRU Precious Metals Corp. engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Canada. It is exploring for gold and copper in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project located in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.
