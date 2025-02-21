Graphano Energy (CVE:GEL) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Graphano Energy Ltd. (CVE:GEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 34150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Graphano Energy Stock Up 13.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of -0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08.

Graphano Energy Company Profile

Graphano Energy Ltd., a mining company, focuses on the evaluating, acquiring, and developing graphite resources in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Lac Aux Bouleaux Graphite property located in Quebec; and Dudley and Lac Vert-Bouthillier graphite project. It also holds an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Standard Graphite Mine.

