Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 439,366 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 302% from the previous session’s volume of 109,321 shares.The stock last traded at $19.22 and had previously closed at $19.19.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average of $19.15. The firm has a market cap of $838.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0926 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PID. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

