Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 439,366 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 302% from the previous session’s volume of 109,321 shares.The stock last traded at $19.22 and had previously closed at $19.19.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average of $19.15. The firm has a market cap of $838.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.97.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0926 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF
The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
