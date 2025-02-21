enCore Energy (CVE:EU) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.86 and last traded at C$4.00, with a volume of 111983 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.98.

enCore Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$512.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at enCore Energy

In other enCore Energy news, Director William Morris Sheriff sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.11, for a total value of C$122,701.63. Insiders sold a total of 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $296,520 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

About enCore Energy

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project that covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also has interests in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property, which consists of 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project that covers 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

