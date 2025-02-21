Indivior (LON:INDV) Stock Price Down 15.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Free Report) were down 15.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 548.71 ($6.95) and last traded at GBX 732 ($9.28). Approximately 1,888,371 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 709,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 868 ($11.00).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.81) price objective on shares of Indivior in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Indivior alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INDV

Indivior Stock Down 15.7 %

About Indivior

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 924.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 852.88. The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -606.93, a P/E/G ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -170.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

(Get Free Report)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.