VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 320 ($4.05) and last traded at GBX 330 ($4.18), with a volume of 1964 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350 ($4.43).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on VAALCO Energy from GBX 700 ($8.87) to GBX 685 ($8.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on EGY
VAALCO Energy Price Performance
About VAALCO Energy
VAALCO, founded in 1985, is a Houston, USA based, independent energy company with production, development and exploration assets in the West African region.
The Company is an established operator within the region, holding a 31.1% working interest in the Etame Marin block, located offshore Gabon, which to date has produced over 110 MMBBL of crude oil and of which the Company holds operational control.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VAALCO Energy
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.