VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 320 ($4.05) and last traded at GBX 330 ($4.18), with a volume of 1964 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350 ($4.43).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on VAALCO Energy from GBX 700 ($8.87) to GBX 685 ($8.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 374.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 442.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of £342.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.98 and a beta of 1.17.

VAALCO, founded in 1985, is a Houston, USA based, independent energy company with production, development and exploration assets in the West African region.

The Company is an established operator within the region, holding a 31.1% working interest in the Etame Marin block, located offshore Gabon, which to date has produced over 110 MMBBL of crude oil and of which the Company holds operational control.

