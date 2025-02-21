SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SBAC. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded SBA Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.29.

SBA Communications stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $210.03. 485,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,171. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.43. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $183.64 and a twelve month high of $252.64. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.33, for a total value of $795,249.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,534,796.04. This trade represents a 9.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donald Day sold 2,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.43, for a total value of $472,161.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,743.14. This trade represents a 31.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in SBA Communications by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,100,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,328,000 after purchasing an additional 312,125 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 898,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,086,000 after buying an additional 11,976 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,693,000. Finally, Sone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $1,905,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

