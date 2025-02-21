Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

BELFB has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Bel Fuse in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bel Fuse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

BELFB stock traded up $2.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.51. 124,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $45.74 and a 1 year high of $92.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.17.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.41 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Bel Fuse news, VP Joseph Francis Berry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $80,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,246.90. This trade represents a 11.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

