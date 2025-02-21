StockNews.com Upgrades Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) to Hold

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.99. 889,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.85. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $49.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.07.

In other news, major shareholder Principal Holdings A. Gp Apollo sold 4,000,000 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $168,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,295,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,054,232.50. This trade represents a 13.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 141.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 432.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

