Benjamin Jackson Sells 7,900 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.36, for a total transaction of $1,314,244.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 160,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,627,415.24. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Benjamin Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Benjamin Jackson sold 17,104 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.62, for a total transaction of $2,849,868.48.

On Thursday, February 6th, Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.71, for a total transaction of $965,757.88.

On Monday, November 25th, Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $932,480.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,643,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,875. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.34 and a 1 year high of $169.78. The stock has a market cap of $95.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.80.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

