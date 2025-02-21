JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 748 ($9.48) and last traded at GBX 748 ($9.48), with a volume of 116386 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 746 ($9.45).

JPMorgan Claverhouse Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £408.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 67.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 715.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 713.68.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.65 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Claverhouse’s previous dividend of $8.25. JPMorgan Claverhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.69%.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Company Profile

The JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust has been helping investors tap directly into the long-term growth potential of UK large cap stocks since 1963. The trust focuses on attractively valued, high quality stocks with the ability to generate consistent and growing dividends.

Key points

Expertise

• Managed by an investment team with long-standing UK equity experience, backed by the extensive resources of J.P.

